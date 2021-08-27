Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Engaged

This Walking Dead star will soon be walking down the aisle.
There are wedding bells in the future for Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, nearly three years after welcoming their first child together.
Diane, 45, and Norman, 52, are officially engaged, a source close to the couple confirms to E! News. According to the insider, the proposal happened "very privately" in Atlanta and "they are very excited to solidify their relationship." The source also notes that the stars are now planning to live on the East Coast and recently sold their home in Los Angeles.
The duo, who listed their Southern California home for just over $9 million earlier this summer, were represented by Jon Grauman and Wolf Amer of The Agency.
Reps for the stars had no comment when asked about the engagement.
Last month, Diane and Norman celebrated their five-year anniversary on July 4, when he wrote on Instagram, "Time flies with u." The couple met while filming Sky, which debuted in 2015. At the time, Diane was dating Joshua Jackson (who met his match by marrying Jodie Turner-Smith and welcoming a daughter in 2019.)
Diane and Norman made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Golden Globes. By November, their daughter was born, making the star behind Daryl Dixon a dad two times over, as he also shares 21-year-old son Mingus with model Helena Christensen.
The next month, the Inglourious Basterds actress told E! News that it had already become "chaotic in the house" ahead of the winter holidays, thanks in part to her little one.
"I don't think it could get any worse," Diane joked. "It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year… I'm just looking forward to having my own little family."
She also told Extra, "I feel like a superhero right now" while caring for her "very little" newborn. Diane later described her as "not really girlie; she's kind of a dude" to People.
Both remain very private about their daughter—she pleaded with paparazzi in early 2019 to not "expose a vulnerable and innocent baby" by taking photos without consent.
However, they've occasionally given fans a glimpse of their pride and joy. Last November, after moving into their new $8 million Hollywood mansion, daddy and daughter sung their "ABCs" together in an adorable video that Diane shared to Instagram. They reportedly listed their chateau for $9.2 million two months ago, perhaps preparing to start a new chapter after becoming Mr. and Mrs.
Norman is going through yet another big change in his life: The Walking Dead has begun airing its 11th and final season.
For her part, Diane (who was born Diane Heidkrüger in Germany) is currently working on several film projects, including The 355, First Love and Butterfly in the Typewriter. She was previously married to French director Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006.
