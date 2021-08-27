You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

On Aug. 27, over a month after the first DONDA listening party, Kanye re-created his childhood home onstage at Chicago's Soldier Field. The "FADE" rapper closed out the third and final event by appearing to set himself on fire before Kim joined him onstage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown and veil. It has yet to be announced how much Kanye made from the Chicago concert, but thus far, Kanye is believed to be looking at over $12 million in profits.

DONDA is dedicated to Kanye's late mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58. It's unclear yet which of the tracks Kanye performed will be included on the final album, nor has a new release date been revealed. Apple Music currently lists Sept. 5 for the official album drop.