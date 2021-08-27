Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He's 4 Months Sober, Hints at Jersey Shore Return

Watch : Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

In the words of The Situation, the comeback is always greater than the setback—and it sounds like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is gearing up for a return of his own.

Three months after stepping away from the reality-TV franchise that made him a household name, the Jersey Shore star revealed that his sobriety is going strong. "I feel great. Four months sober, quit drinking," he told TMZ. "Got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life, bro."

The TV personality also addressed his exit from the show, telling the website, "I stepped away from it to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. You know, I'll be back and all the fans love me and I love them, too, so I'm gonna give them what they want and I'll see them soon."

Elaborating on a possible return, he said he stays in contact with producers on the hit MTV series and that his ride on the show is "definitely not over." According to the 35-year-old dad, he may be back with his TV family as soon as the end of the current season.