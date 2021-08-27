Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He's 4 Months Sober, Hints at Jersey Shore Return

Watch : Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

In the words of The Situation, the comeback is always greater than the setback—and it sounds like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is gearing up for a return of his own.

Three months after stepping away from the reality-TV franchise that made him a household name, the Jersey Shore star revealed that his sobriety is going strong. "I feel great. Four months sober, quit drinking," he told TMZ. "Got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life, bro."

The TV personality also addressed his exit from the show, telling the website, "I stepped away from it to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. You know, I'll be back and all the fans love me and I love them, too, so I'm gonna give them what they want and I'll see them soon."

Elaborating on a possible return, he said he stays in contact with producers on the hit MTV series and that his ride on the show is "definitely not over." According to the 35-year-old dad, he may be back with his TV family as soon as the end of the current season. E! News has reached out to MTV for comment and has not heard back.