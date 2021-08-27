My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Debates Weight Loss Surgery After Feeling "Unlovable"

Watch : Whitney Considers Weight Loss Surgery After Broken Engagement

Whitney Way Thore is saying "oui" to romance, on her own terms.

An exclusive sneak peek at My Big Fat Fabulous Life, airing Aug. 31, shows Whitney's latest virtual date with her French love interest, and the TLC star can't help but compare her new flame with her ex-fiancé Chase Severino.

"I'm almost about to get my second vaccine and then we can travel," Whitney assures her Frenchman, citing coronavirus border closures. "I know I can't commit to France because I already looked! It said at the end that they were making exceptions for married couples to reunite."

Her boyfriend, who asked to stay anonymous on the show, teases, "Oh, so we have to get married or something?"

Whitney jokes back, "So, you want to get married? Is that what you're saying?"

The date counters, "I mean, I think that this is going a bit too fast, and I don't think that Babs would approve, right?"