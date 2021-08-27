See the Heartwarming First Trailer for Disney+'s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

It's not easy being a medical wunderkind.

This message rings loud and true at the heart of the first trailer, exclusively premiered on E! News, for Disney+'s reimagining of Doogie Howser, M.D. Instead of Dr. Douglas "Doogie" Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), the new series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., follows 16-year-old Harvard Medical School graduate, Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee).

Although, fans of the original series don't need to fret as there are plenty of Easter eggs to enjoy. "You know who she's like?" one of Lahela's colleagues tells a worried patient. "You remember Doogie Howser? That show from the '90s. She's like a real-life Doogie Howser, that's why we call her Doogie."

Despite being incredibly gifted, Lahela is still experiencing the same challenges that every teen faces, like, getting permission to drive her mom's car. However, Lahela's situation may be a smidge worse as her mom is also her boss at the hospital.