Khloe Kardashian Sends a Cryptic Warning About "Shady Bitches"

Watch : See Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian's "Star Search" Audition Video

Khloe Kardashian has an important weather report.

The reality star took to social media on Thursday, Aug 27 with a warning: "Be careful outside," she wrote. "It's raining shady bitches everywhere!!" The reality star capped off her post with a snake emoji. Uh, Khloe, care to elaborate?

Unfortunately for fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum refrained from sharing any other details about what—or whomever—her post was referring to.

Instead, True Thompson's mom spent her Thursday night, like many Kanye West fans, watching Ye's third Donda listening party unfold in Chicago. His supportive former sister-in-law posted clips from the event on her Instagram Story of the show's viral finale. As the performance came to a close, a woman in a wedding gown appeared and made her way to the rapper before the lights shut off.

That woman, E! News can confirm, was none other than Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the performer in February. The pair share North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.