Khloe Kardashian Sends a Cryptic Warning About "Shady Bitches"

Khloe Kardashian has an important weather report.
The reality star took to social media on Thursday, Aug 27 with a warning: "Be careful outside," she wrote. "It's raining shady bitches everywhere!!" The reality star capped off her post with a snake emoji. Uh, Khloe, care to elaborate?
Unfortunately for fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum refrained from sharing any other details about what—or whomever—her post was referring to.
Instead, True Thompson's mom spent her Thursday night, like many Kanye West fans, watching Ye's third Donda listening party unfold in Chicago. His supportive former sister-in-law posted clips from the event on her Instagram Story of the show's viral finale. As the performance came to a close, a woman in a wedding gown appeared and made her way to the rapper before the lights shut off.
That woman, E! News can confirm, was none other than Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the performer in February. The pair share North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
As to be expected, the moment quickly caught fans' attention, spurring speculation that the moment marked the two getting back together.
While the jury is still out on that claim, the internet is certainly abuzz, Khloe included.
"Damn…… I've never seen anything this sick!!!!!" she tweeted Thursday night. In honor of the Kim and Kanye's stage reunion, take a Friday stroll down memory lane and revisit their romance below!