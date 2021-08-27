Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers After Nephew Is Found in Crib With "Total Organ Failure"

Watch : Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Sharon Stone's family is in need of support amid her nephew's hospitalization.



On Friday, Aug. 27, the Ratched star issued a plea to fans after sharing that her 11-month-old nephew, River Stone, had been found in his crib with total organ failure.



"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she captioned a photo of River with several tubes around his face and body. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."



Immediately following her devastating post on social media, the Basic Instinct actress, 63, received words of solace from other celebs within the comment section. Kate Hudson offered her words of support, writing, "Sending light and healing love," while Ruby Rose commented, "Praying for River and your whole family."



Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne also sent well wishes, writing, "Bless him sending so much love and prayer," while director Ava DuVernay added, "Holding you and your family in prayer." Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan also offered comforting words, writing, "Stay strong little River. Sending you all my love and prayers."