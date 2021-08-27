Halsey Claims They Were Snubbed By Magazines That Didn't Want a "Maternity Cover"

Halsey is getting real about challenges they faced in the industry due to trying to promote a new album while pregnant.
The 26-year-old singer dropped their fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on Friday, Aug. 27. To promote it, the star told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about losing out on media opportunities while expecting their first child, Ender, who Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed on July 14.
"There was publications that were like... You know, we were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do a maternity cover,'" Halsey recalled.
"And I was like, it's not a maternity cover," the "Bad at Love vocalist continued. "It's about my album—I just happen to be pregnant. And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, 'So I can't go talk about my album?'"
Halsey also shared that they have learned to embrace the passage of time, even though female artists can sometimes be led to feel the opposite amid the industry.
"Don't get too old," the Grammy nominee said of the mindset some stars face. "Don't get pregnant because then you can't go on tour. It's like running-out-of-time kind of mentality where time starts to become your enemy."
Halsey continued, "Then it's really nice to be able to look at time as an ally, where for me time has been the best thing that's ever happened to me. It's allowed me to grow and allowed me to heal and allowed me to develop."