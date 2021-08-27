Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Wear These Celeb-Inspired Trends with Size-inclusive Picks from Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

Our go-to fashionista shows us how to style the summer's hottest looks on a size 2 and size 16 model.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 27, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Rock These Rihanna and Khloe Kardashian-Inspired Looks!

Have you ever looked at LizzoBeyoncé or Rihanna's outfits wishing that you could rock the same look. That's actually not a far-fetched idea because we can all sport celebrity trends, especially with a little bit of guidance. We can always count on style expert Melissa Chataigne to bring us the on-trend fashions at every price point for every body type.

This time around she's showing us how to style some celeb-inspired looks on two different models, Kendra Lauren, who is a size 2, and Making the Cut star Jihan Amer, a size 16 model. Once again, Melissa has proved that you don't need a celeb-level budget to have great style and that there's a way for all of us to make any trend work.

Keep on scrolling to see the three looks that Melissa styled for both models and to find out more about the pieces she selected from Amazon, H&M, Target, Missguided, Dr. Scholl's, Zara, Tommy Bahama, and more. If you want to get additional fashion insights from Melissa, make sure to follow her on Instagram.

 

Aidy Bryant Teams up With Old Navy to Redefine Size Inclusion by Offering Every Style in Every Size

Look 1: Rihanna Hawaiian Shirt

"Chanel bad girl RiRi but make it your own with a sexy day look for the grocery store or white lotus vacation vibes," Melissa advised.

Melissa Chataigne

Tommy Bahama Talulla Hawaii Silk Camp Shirt

Luxury and relaxation go hand-in-hand when you wear this tropical print shirt made from 100% silk.

$148
Tommy Bahama

Kittenish Lover Boy Embroidered Denim Shorts

You can never have too many pairs of denim shorts. These are slightly distressed with some little blue hearts embroidered throughout. 

$52
Kittenish

Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals

These off-white heeled sandals have vinyl straps, a contrasting color insole and a square toe

$60
Zara

Zara Crossbody Bag with Chain

This is one of those bags you can pair with pretty much any outfit. You can wear it as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag. 

$50
Zara

Zara Palm Tree Print Shirt

Yes, this shirt is from the men's section, but in all honesty, anyone can rock this shirt. It's flowy, relaxed, and it has a fun palm tree print.

$50
Zara

Wild Fable Women's High-Rise Denim Mini Skirt

This denim mini skirt has a high waistline and distressed detailing throughout. This is the perfect pairing with a tropical shirt to emulate that RiRi ensemble, but you'll also wear this one all the time. It's a closet essential, for sure.

$15
Target

Zara Leather Heels

These are not your typical leather heels. These shoes have a flexible latex foam insole that specially designed to increase your comfort with every step.

$80
Zara

Zara Animal Print Mini City Bag

And, of course, we can't forget the handbag. This faux croc bag is the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble. 

$30
Zara

Look 2: Corset From Day to Night

Melissa Chataigne

Windsor The Hook Up Faux Leather Corset Top

Step outside of the box with this faux leather corset top. You can emulate the look that Melissa styled and you can use this for other outfits too. How cute would you look with this top, some jeans, and a cozy cardigan in the fall? The possibilities are endless. This crop top is also available in black.

$33
Windsor

Universal Thread Women's Vintage Straight Cropped Jeans

These Universal Thread straight cropped jeans are the perfect addition to your everyday denim collection. They're relaxed at the hip and available in three different washes. The sizes range from 00 to 18 with regular, short, and tall lengths. 

$30
$25
Target

Dr. Scholl's Shoes American Lifestyle Time Off Sneaker

A fresh pair of white sneakers is always a must, all year round. This pair from Dr. Scholl's have anti-odor Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. They're anti-microbial, lightweight, and flexible to move as you do.

$90
Dr. Scholl's
$90
Kohl's
$90
$70
DSW

Zara Mini Crossbody Bag With Topstitching

Lavender is such a popular color these days. You can hold this adorable bag by the top handle or put the longer strap on your shoulder.

$30
Zara
Melissa Chataigne

Missguided Plus Size Cream Mesh Drape Corset Top

This corset top looks so sophisticated with a pair of leather pants, some tailor trousers, or even some jeans. This piece is much more versatile than you may realize. You can make so many different outfits with this cream-colored top.

$44
Missguided

Missguided Plus Size Black Faux Leather Tailored Flared Pants

Do not be scared to get bold. You need these flared leather pants in your wardrobe. These tailored paints have a high waist-line and seam details. The pants are the perfect complement to the corset top and they would look great with so many other tops you already have. 

$72
$36
Missguided

Missguided Black Faux Suede Barely There Mid Heels

While you're shopping at Missguided for that corset top and leather pants, add these barely there heels to your shopping cart. Black heels are just such an essential. You can wear these all the time.

$8
$24
Missguided

Melissa Mercedes Simeon Robe

A robe, but make it fashion. This maxi-length robe is luxurious, silky soft head-turner. 

$180
Melissa Mercedes

Look 3: Knit Dresses

Melissa said, "As we transition from summer to fall let's steal from stars like Beyoncé and Ashley for a curve hugging knit dress that can ease us into the new seas."

Melissa Chataigne

H&M Fine-knit Halterneck Dress

This light blue knit fabric is just so gorgeous. The short dress has a halter neck line with ribbing at the hem. This would be perfect as is for a summer day or you can throw on jacket when the temperatures drop.

 

$25
$21
H&M

H&M Shoulder Bag

This quilted shoulder bag is available in black, taupe, and cream. It looks so luxe, but it's actually just $21. You might as well nab this one in all three colors. 

$25
$21
H&M

Linjer Mathilde Pearl Earrings

If you adore pearl earrings and you love wearing hoops, this pair of earrings is the perfect hybrid.

$163
Linjer

Missguided Tan Faux Suede Tie Up Mid Heel Sandals

These tie-up, faux suede heels are another great shoe option for this look.

$60
Missguided

H&M Single-Breasted Jacket

This single-breasted, woven jacket has notched lapels, one button at the front, and and pockets with a flap. This is the perfect layering piece to elevate your look or even give you a bit of warmth on a cool night. It's also available in light grey.

$35
$30
H&M

Womens Pouch Dumpling Crossbody Bag Cloud Handbag Soft Clutch Purse Shoulder Bag

Add. To. Cart. This bag looks so chic when it's actually incredibly affordable. This brown color is perfect for fall and it's also available in black, olive green, and cream.

$16
Amazon

HeyMaeve Rum & Cigar Earrings

These gold chain earrings are guaranteed to impress. 

$55
HeyMaeve

If you're looking for my size-inclusive styles, check out Camille Kostek's first-ever swimsuit collection.

