Exclusive

See Chad Michael Murray Go Full Ted Bundy for a Bone-Chilling New Role

In this exclusive sneak peek from Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, which premieres on US VOD Sept. 3, serial killer Ted (Chad Michael Murray) attacks one of his many victims.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 27, 2021 5:00 PMTags
Watch: Chad Michael Murray Is Ted Bundy in "American Boogeyman"

Chad Michael Murray has shed his rom-com image for a killer new role.

In this exclusive clip from Murray's most recent project, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, the One Tree Hill alum has ditched the Ravens basketball jersey for leather gloves in order to pull off a heinous crime: murder. Playing convicted serial killer Ted Bundy, Murray drives the infamous 1968 Volkswagen Beetle down a winding, dark road.

As ominous music plays, Bundy finds himself in a secluded area, where he can discard his latest victim. "Guilt is a mechanism we use to control people," Bundy says as he drags his victim out of sight. "It's an illusion, a kind of social control mechanism.

Things become even more bone-chilling as he cradles the bloody victim in front of the car's headlights. After creepily stroking the brunette's face and body, the killer ponders, "Do I feel guilty for anything I've done?"

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

His answer? "No. I feel sorry for people who feel guilt."

Bundy makes his stance abundantly clear by then pulling out a hacksaw and holding it up to the victim's neck. And this is just a taste of the terror to come, as Bundy, who maintained his innocence for decades, eventually confessed to 30 murders that took place throughout the 1970s, just before his execution in January 1989.

Dark Star Pictures/Voltage Pictures

There's no denying that Bundy is one of America's most prolific serial killers, with several actors having portrayed him in recent years. For Murray's take on the infamous murderer, watch the exclusive scene above.

For more stars who've played Bundy and other famous serial killer portrayals, scroll through the images below!

Bettmann/Getty Images; Brian Douglas/Netflix
Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

Zac Efron portrayed prolific serial killer Ted Bundy in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Just before his execution, which took place in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides in the '70s.

 

EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images; Peninsula Films
Jeremy Renner as Jeffrey Dahmer

2002's Dahmer featured Jeremy Renner as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who is known for killing and dismembering almost 20 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Getty Images, Dark Star Pictures/Voltage Pictures
Chad Michael Murray as Ted Bundy

Chad Michael Murray also stepped into Bundy's murderous shoes for the 2021 film Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.

Scott McDermott/Peacock/Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch

Joshua Jackson embodied Texan neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch in 2021 Peacock series Dr. Death, inspired by the podcast of the same name.

Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images; Ibid Filmworks/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ross Lynch as Jeffrey Dahmer

Another Dahmer! In Marc Meyers' 2017 film My Friend DahmerRoss Lynch portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's high school days.

Shutterstock
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

For The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryDarren Criss left his Glee persona behind as he portrayed serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The performance earned Criss an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award.

AP/Shutterstock; Sony
Damon Herriman as Charles Manson

Damon Herriman has played infamous cult leader Charles Manson on not one, but two occasions. In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Herriman is referred to as "Charlie." For a 2019 episode of Mindhunter, Herriman played Charles Manson for a scene opposite Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.

FX, Everett/Shutterstock
Evan Peters as Charles Manson

In American Horror Story: Cult, the Manson family murders were recreated. For the scene, AHS lead Evan Peters channeled the infamous cult leader, Charles Manson.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Courtesy of Netflix
Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper

Mindhunter does it again! Cameron Britton gave a bone-chilling portrayal as Ed Kemper on Netflix's Mindhunter.

Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Lionsgate
John Cusack as Robert Hansen

In 2013's The Frozen Ground, John Cusack portrayed serial killer Robert Hansen (aka Butcher Baker). After abducting, raping and murdering at least 17 women, he was arrested and convicted in 1983.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Creative Entertainment Group/Getty Images
Brian Dennehy as John Wayne Gacy

Brian Dennehy played John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer and sex offender who murdered at least 33 young men/boys between 1972 and 1978, in a two-part television special in 1992.

Lafayette/Kobal/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer who murdered seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Monster, which came out in 2003, also stars Christina Ricci as a character based on Wuornos' ex-girlfriend Tyria Moore.

John Mabanglo/AP/Shutterstock; Kurt Iswarienko FX
Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

In season nine of American Horror Story, Zach Villa played real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez (aka Night Stalker). Ramirez terrorized Los Angeles and San Francisco residents between 1984 and 1985. The death row inmate died in prison in 2013.

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman will have a US VOD and DVD release on Sept. 3.

