See Chad Michael Murray Go Full Ted Bundy for a Bone-Chilling New Role

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Is Ted Bundy in "American Boogeyman"

Chad Michael Murray has shed his rom-com image for a killer new role.

In this exclusive clip from Murray's most recent project, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, the One Tree Hill alum has ditched the Ravens basketball jersey for leather gloves in order to pull off a heinous crime: murder. Playing convicted serial killer Ted Bundy, Murray drives the infamous 1968 Volkswagen Beetle down a winding, dark road.

As ominous music plays, Bundy finds himself in a secluded area, where he can discard his latest victim. "Guilt is a mechanism we use to control people," Bundy says as he drags his victim out of sight. "It's an illusion, a kind of social control mechanism.

Things become even more bone-chilling as he cradles the bloody victim in front of the car's headlights. After creepily stroking the brunette's face and body, the killer ponders, "Do I feel guilty for anything I've done?"