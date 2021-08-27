See Chad Michael Murray Go Full Ted Bundy for a Bone-Chilling New Role

Chad Michael Murray has shed his rom-com image for a killer new role.
In this exclusive clip from Murray's most recent project, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, the One Tree Hill alum has ditched the Ravens basketball jersey for leather gloves in order to pull off a heinous crime: murder. Playing convicted serial killer Ted Bundy, Murray drives the infamous 1968 Volkswagen Beetle down a winding, dark road.
As ominous music plays, Bundy finds himself in a secluded area, where he can discard his latest victim. "Guilt is a mechanism we use to control people," Bundy says as he drags his victim out of sight. "It's an illusion, a kind of social control mechanism.
Things become even more bone-chilling as he cradles the bloody victim in front of the car's headlights. After creepily stroking the brunette's face and body, the killer ponders, "Do I feel guilty for anything I've done?"
His answer? "No. I feel sorry for people who feel guilt."
Bundy makes his stance abundantly clear by then pulling out a hacksaw and holding it up to the victim's neck. And this is just a taste of the terror to come, as Bundy, who maintained his innocence for decades, eventually confessed to 30 murders that took place throughout the 1970s, just before his execution in January 1989.
There's no denying that Bundy is one of America's most prolific serial killers, with several actors having portrayed him in recent years. For Murray's take on the infamous murderer, watch the exclusive scene above.
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman will have a US VOD and DVD release on Sept. 3.