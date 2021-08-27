TikTok Star Larray Reveals What's in His Kitchen

We interviewed Larray because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may know Larray for his hilarious diss tracks or viral videos on TikTok and YouTube, but did you know he's quite the expert in the kitchen? So much so, the 23-year-old recently took his love for mac and cheese to a new level by launching his own virtual restaurant called Larray's Loaded Mac. Together with his grandmother, Larray crafted seven wildly flavorful cheesy creations packed with savory ingredients that put boxed mac and cheese meals to shame.

Given Larray is officially a restaurateur, we asked him to dish on his favorite kitchen essentials for serving up a crowd-pleasing meal!