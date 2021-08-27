TikTok Star Larray Reveals What's in His Kitchen

We interviewed Larray because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You may know Larray for his hilarious diss tracks or viral videos on TikTok and YouTube, but did you know he's quite the expert in the kitchen? So much so, the 23-year-old recently took his love for mac and cheese to a new level by launching his own virtual restaurant called Larray's Loaded Mac. Together with his grandmother, Larray crafted seven wildly flavorful cheesy creations packed with savory ingredients that put boxed mac and cheese meals to shame.
Given Larray is officially a restaurateur, we asked him to dish on his favorite kitchen essentials for serving up a crowd-pleasing meal!
"The kitchen has always been one of my favorite places at home because I've been able to create so many great memories with family there over the years," Larray explained to E!. "Growing up, my grandmother and I always cooked mac & cheese together, and the original recipe we made was actually the inspiration behind Larray's Loaded Mac. My grandmother helped take our favorite dish to the next level by helping craft the final menu and mac & cheese flavors, which was a really fun experience."
If you're like us and are suddenly craving mac and cheese, Larray rounded up kitchen must-haves below. But if you want to take the easy route, you can get Larray's Loaded Mac delivered to your doorstep!
Genuine Fred PASTASAURUS Pasta Server
"This serving spoon makes any dish look cute and it's really practical."
CorningWare® Just White 1-liter Casserole Dish
"I throw all my orders of Larray's Loaded Mac into this dish to serve it to all my friends."
Smeg 2-Slice Toaster
"In addition to mac and cheese, I also love making avocado toast. It's a morning ritual for me."
Tostitos Restaurant Style Salsa - Medium
"I literally put salsa on EVERYTHING. I always have 20 different salsas lying around – that's my thing."
Robert Welch Kingham Gourmet Serving Spoon
"I always need a big spoon to serve mac & cheese!"
Choula Original Hot Sauce (2-Pack)
"I just love hot sauce, it's so amazing to put on food."
Lawry's Coarse Ground Garlic Salt With Parsley
"If you sprinkle this on anything, you will literally have so much flavor."
Want to glimpse into another celeb's kitchen? Check out Carla Hall's must-haves.