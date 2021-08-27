Margot Robbie Is Almost Unrecognizable as She Becomes a Redhead for Babylon

Watch : Margot Robbie Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair for New Role

Margot Robbie is once again tackling a period piece about Hollywood, and this project might just require an even more dramatic transformation than her last.

The 31-year-old performer is part of the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated film Babylon, which is currently in production. On Sunday, Aug. 22, she certainly turned heads when photographed exiting a car at the film's Los Angeles set.

As seen in the below photo, Margot was rocking red hair and a long black robe over a red dress, accompanied by black stiletto heels. She was also snapped sipping a beverage from a straw.

The actress, who earned an Oscar nomination for Bombshell, is part of a top-tier ensemble that also includes Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire, with Tobey marking his first live-action film role since 2014's Pawn Sacrifice. Babylon is written and directed by La La Land's Damien Chazelle and set amid Hollywood's transition from the silent movie era to that of the "talkies."