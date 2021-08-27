Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Edgiest Hair Makeover Yet

Camila, ooh na-na! If you're toying with the idea of making a major change to your hair, let the singer's fierce new bob inspire a trip to the salon.

Are blunt bobs the new curtain bangs? 

Camila Cabello is the latest celeb to nail the trend after both Kourtney Kardashian and Billie Eilish recently took the plunge into short hair territory. 

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress first flaunted the makeover on Instagram, calling herself a "psychofreak" as she modeled the edgy 'do. Hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos helped bring Camila's vision to life, which fans will get to experience when she hits The Tonight Show stage on Thursday, Aug. 26. 

She elevated the look with an elegant black pantsuit courtesy of Azzi & Osta and a neon manicure. 

As the singer counts down to the release of her upcoming album Familia, Camila's unexpected makeover is the perfect addition to the next era of her career. (Which, by the way, includes a starring role in Prime Video's reimagination of Cinderella.)

Shawn Mendes' señorita recently spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about reconnecting with her Cuban-Mexican heritage while in the studio.

"I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don't know, just kind of brought me back," the 24-year-old reflected. "I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."

Get a closer look at Camila's hairstyle and more of our favorite makeovers below!

Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

