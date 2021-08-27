Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Edgiest Hair Makeover Yet

Watch : Is Camila Cabello Striking the Perfect Match? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep26)

Are blunt bobs the new curtain bangs?

Camila Cabello is the latest celeb to nail the trend after both Kourtney Kardashian and Billie Eilish recently took the plunge into short hair territory.

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress first flaunted the makeover on Instagram, calling herself a "psychofreak" as she modeled the edgy 'do. Hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos helped bring Camila's vision to life, which fans will get to experience when she hits The Tonight Show stage on Thursday, Aug. 26.

She elevated the look with an elegant black pantsuit courtesy of Azzi & Osta and a neon manicure.

As the singer counts down to the release of her upcoming album Familia, Camila's unexpected makeover is the perfect addition to the next era of her career. (Which, by the way, includes a starring role in Prime Video's reimagination of Cinderella.)

Shawn Mendes' señorita recently spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about reconnecting with her Cuban-Mexican heritage while in the studio.