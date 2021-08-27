Tina Knowles Claps Back at "Righteous" Criticism of Beyoncé's Tiffany Diamond

Watch : Beyonce Wears Infamous Yellow Diamond in Tiffany Campaign with Jay-Z

Tina Knowles is speaking out in defense of Beyoncé after the pop star was criticized for wearing the Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

The "Lemonade" singer wore the 128-carat Tiffany Diamond for her and husband Jay-Z's appearance in the luxury brand's new "About Love" campaign. As such, Beyoncé became the fourth woman and the first Black woman to wear the jewel, which was bought by Tiffany & Co. in 1878.

Lady Gaga previously wore the priceless necklace to the 2019 Oscars, while Audrey Hepburn wore it to promote Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961.

Additionally, the Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Equals Pi (1982), was included in the backdrop of the campaign photos, marking the first time it's been shared with the public.

Despite these history-making moments and Tiffany's promise of a sizable donation to HBCU's (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), many on the Internet have taken issue with a prominent Black artist wearing a diamond that was mined from South Africa during the colonial era.