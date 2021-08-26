Becca Kufrin Talked to Blake Horstmann Before Bachelor in Paradise—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Some relationships in Bachelor Nation may just be meant to stay platonic.

As fans eagerly wait for Becca Kufrin's arrival on Bachelor in Paradise this season, some are wondering if ABC's former Bachelorette would ever get back with ex Blake Horstmann. After all, the reality star insinuated that he still has feelings for her in a recent interview.

"We did kind of chat here and there. And we were back in touch within the last like six months," Blake shared on the Aug. 20 podcast episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey. "I would be willing to talk, of course. But we'll see how Paradise works out because she's going to Paradise. And I don't know."

As it turns out, Becca heard about the interview after receiving messages from loved ones asking if she was back with Blake.

During the Aug. 26 podcast episode of Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, Becca made it clear that nothing romantic is going on.