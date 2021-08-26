You’ll Never Guess Which Celeb's "Unannounced" FaceTime Calls Are Being Ignored By Kacey Musgraves

Justin Bieber just wants there to be "One Less Lonely Girl" in the world.
But Kacey Musgraves is fine being by herself, especially when it's 8 a.m. and she's nursing a hangover. As revealed in a new interview with The New York Times, the pop star has apparently become accustomed to sporadically FaceTiming her.
He even rang her up during her conversation with the newspaper, causing Kacey to raise "a sly eyebrow" as she showed her producers, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, his incoming call. She picked up the phone, telling Justin, "You freaking love an unannounced FaceTime, dude."
After wrapping up her call, she explained that the "Yummy" singer has been calling her "a lot recently."
"I'll be lying in bed, hung over at 8 a.m. — FaceTime. It's a decline for me, but he's so sweet," she said. "Anyway. New friend."
Kacey didn't share how she and the Canadian heartthrob met, but she runs in the same circles as Justin, hanging out with A-listers like Gigi Hadid and, on occasion, Kourtney Kardashian.
But the Grammy winner bristles at her celebrity status, telling the NYT that she is still adjusting to being photographed by paparazzi. "A handful of grown men come out, and they're sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk," she said. "It feels very predatory."
And even when she's out of the spotlight, Kacey said she struggles to cope with the attention that's always on her, explaining, "Sometimes I get a little overwhelmed with how self-centered being an artist is... It just feels like me me me me me."
She seemed to confirm that her celebrity was at play when it came to the end of her marriage to Ruston Kelly, who she divorced last summer. Kacey shared her hesitation about including the song "Breadwinner" on her upcoming album, Star-Crossed, because it's about a man jealous of his wife's flourishing career. She said, "I was worried that one song may speak more loudly than another in an emotional sense."
Her outlook on the divorce is mostly positive though. At one point, she joked, "I wasn't going to be a real country artist without at least one divorce under my belt."
And though Kacey's fans want her to be happy, many can't help but express joy for the album and movie her divorce has seemingly inspired. As one person remarked on Twitter, "Kacey Musgraves' divorce is about to be the best thing that ever happened to me."