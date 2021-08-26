How Kristen Stewart's Take on Princess Diana Compares to Other Stars' Portrayals of the Late Royal

Kristen Stewart is the latest in a growing list of actresses who have taken on the role of one of the world's most iconic women: Princess Diana.
The Twilight actress plays the late royal, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, in the upcoming film Spencer. The movie depicts Diana's Christmas holiday with husband Prince Charles at his mother Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. During their time there, the Princess of Wales, formerly known as Lady Diana Spencer, decides to end her turbulent marriage.
Director Pablo Larraín told Deadline in 2020 that the actress was "one of the great actors around today." He added, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."
"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," he continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."
The first trailer for Spencer was released on Thursday, Aug. 26. The movie is set for release on Nov. 5.
The most recent actress to appear on-screen as Diana is British star Emma Corrin, who played the royal on season four of The Crown in 2020. Paris-born, Melbourne-raised actress Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role for the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of the Netflix series.
See actresses who have portrayed Princess Diana on film, television and stage: