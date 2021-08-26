How Kristen Stewart's Take on Princess Diana Compares to Other Stars' Portrayals of the Late Royal

Kristen Stewart

In the upcoming film Spencer, which aims to get beneath the surface and re-humanize the iconic People's Princess, Stewart may be the first actress to play Diana who actually has firsthand experience of the sort of paparazzi mob that the Princess of Wales faced off against regularly.

Addressing the question of how in the world do you get a thing like that right, Stewart said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November, "I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience? My movie takes place over, like, three days, and it's this, like, really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving, like, new information. So, we kind of don't have a mark to hit. We just also love her."

Stewart was only 7 when Diana died, but she remembers seeing on TV the field of flowers that mourners left in front of Kensington Palace. "I've never seen so many in one place," the Twilight star recalled to Jimmy Kimmel. "I was really young, didn't really know what was going on. But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her."

Natalie Portman was nominated for an Oscar (and every other award) for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in Pablo Larraín's 2016 film Jackie, which focused on how the suddenly widowed first lady navigated the days immediately following her husband's assassination. If Stewart garners such honors for Larraín's Spencer, it will certainly be a first for a Diana movie, none of them so far having been able to rise to the occasion that the late royal's hauntingly powerful—and, yes, inimitably scandalous—story remains to this day.