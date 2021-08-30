Why Yvette Nicole Brown Hilariously Played "Referee" During Heated Celebrity Game Face Premiere

Yvette Nicole Brown is in it to win it, whether she's referee-ing or putting aside her lactose intolerance to crush a bowl of cereal.
The Celebrity Game Face guest star exclusively revealed to E! News that she was counting down the days until host Kevin Hart asked her to participate on season two of the E! game show.
"I don't know if people know this, but Kevin and I started our careers together," Brown explained ahead of tomorrow night's premiere. "We had a sitcom together back in 2003 called The Big House, so I've been a fan of his before most people were. When I found out he was doing the show, I was just waiting for the call."
Of course, it wasn't until season two when Brown could flex her trivia talent alongside "birthday twin," Black-ish actor Affion Crockett. "I felt like he would be the perfect person to have that mind-meld with, so that we could just look at each other and know who should do what and how we can make it work," the Disenchanted actress revealed. "And also he and Kevin have a little bit of a rivalry. They fight from time to time."
Brown even took on an unexpected role: referee!
"I was playing referee between the two of them the whole time," she joked. "I think that Affion is the tallest, the most limber and the smartest teammate anyone could ask for, so yes, I'm very pleased."
Brown even surprised herself at her game show prowess. "Oh gosh, there's one that involves a big ball," she said with a laugh. "I don't know the technical name for it, but I was impressed with myself with that game."
One challenge she would have passed on? A cereal-based eating game. "I'm lactose intolerant, so that wasn't good for anybody," Brown added.
And, she's not looking forward to a re-match with her fellow competitors, host of E!'s Cash at Your Door Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen.
"They were very competitive, not always kind, if I'm honest," Brown dished. "A lot of gamesmanship played, but we survived it...I don't know if everything was exactly fair, because I feel like we were the best competitors, allegedly."
Maybe it's for the best, since the winning team has a shot at the "most unattractive painting" Hart of the Champion award.
"It would go near where my doggie goes poo-poo," Brown quipped if she wins Tuesday night's episode. "I feel like it would be something that would make him go quicker. [But] I'm competitive enough where, even with it looking the way it looks, I want it."
Watch the hilarious interview with Brown above before tomorrow's premiere on E!.