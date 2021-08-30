Why Yvette Nicole Brown Hilariously Played "Referee" During Heated Celebrity Game Face Premiere

Watch : Yvette Nicole Brown "Impressed Herself" on "Celebrity Game Face"

Yvette Nicole Brown is in it to win it, whether she's referee-ing or putting aside her lactose intolerance to crush a bowl of cereal.

The Celebrity Game Face guest star exclusively revealed to E! News that she was counting down the days until host Kevin Hart asked her to participate on season two of the E! game show.

"I don't know if people know this, but Kevin and I started our careers together," Brown explained ahead of tomorrow night's premiere. "We had a sitcom together back in 2003 called The Big House, so I've been a fan of his before most people were. When I found out he was doing the show, I was just waiting for the call."

Of course, it wasn't until season two when Brown could flex her trivia talent alongside "birthday twin," Black-ish actor Affion Crockett. "I felt like he would be the perfect person to have that mind-meld with, so that we could just look at each other and know who should do what and how we can make it work," the Disenchanted actress revealed. "And also he and Kevin have a little bit of a rivalry. They fight from time to time."