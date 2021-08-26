JoJo Siwa and Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Join Dancing With the Stars Season 30

There's going to be some stiff competition on Dancing With the Stars next season.
Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee will enter the spotlight during season 30 of DWTS, ABC announced on Aug. 26.
They're the first two celebs to join the cast, competing for the approval of judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
JoJo, who introduced the world to girlfriend Kylie Prew earlier this year, will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show, according to USA Today. "We're making history," JoJo, 18, told the outlet. "This has never happened on Dancing With the Stars before. It's always been a boy-girl couple."
She said her journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has "inspired so many people around the world," explaining, "I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better."
She reflected on the history-making moment in a Twitter video, saying, "To be dancing with a girl, I think it's so cool." JoJo added, "It's gonna be the best ever. I can't wait to just dance every single week. I can't wait to meet my partner."
JoJo has been keeping her moves sharp on TikTok after years of showing her stuff on TV. It's been two years since the influencer last appeared on Dance Moms Funniest Fights, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, Dance Moms, and JoJo's Livin' the D.R.E.A.M. However, fans will remember her performance as the T-Rex on The Masked Singer last year.
Suni, also 18, recently started her freshman year of college at Auburn University after she returned home from a triumphant turn at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She became a breakout star by winning gold in the gymnastics all-around, silver in the team final and bronze on the uneven bars, after Simone Biles withdrew from the events.
She follows in the footsteps of yet another Olympic gymnast that has made her way to the DWTS ballroom. Shawn Johnson competed in 2009 and 2012, placing first and second, respectively.
"See y'all on the dance floor," Suni said in a teaser video on Twitter, before thanking fans on her Instagram Story: "WOULDNT BE HERE WITHOUT U GUYS."
Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev took home the crown on season 29.
Starting on Sept. 20, Suni and JoJo will dance their hearts out while attempting to win the mirrorball trophy.