JoJo Siwa and Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Join Dancing With the Stars Season 30

There's going to be some stiff competition on Dancing With the Stars next season.

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee will enter the spotlight during season 30 of DWTS, ABC announced on Aug. 26.

They're the first two celebs to join the cast, competing for the approval of judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

JoJo, who introduced the world to girlfriend Kylie Prew earlier this year, will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show, according to USA Today. "We're making history," JoJo, 18, told the outlet. "This has never happened on Dancing With the Stars before. It's always been a boy-girl couple."

She said her journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has "inspired so many people around the world," explaining, "I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better."