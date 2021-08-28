Cheat Sheet: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively (Again) and Honey Boo Boo's Dramatic New Look

Welcome back to the Cheat Sheet, your rundown of the biggest happenings in Hollywood that's more digestible than your avocado toast.
This week, Ryan Reynolds continued his audition for the Trolls franchise by pulling off his latest social media prank on Blake Lively in honor of her birthday, while Jay Cutler opened up the challenges of dating post-divorce. So, basically, modern love in one sentence.
It was also a big week for reality TV teens, with Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson landing her first major magazine feature, complete with a dramatic new look, and two of the Jon & Kate Plus 8 siblings heading off to high school. So, basically two examples of time continuing to slap us in the face. It's fine, we're fine, everything's fine!
Here's all the celeb news you need to know about that went down recently:
Couples Who Troll Together...: To celebrate the Gossip Girl alum's 34th birthday on Aug. 25, Reynolds once again proved that he's mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. Practice makes perfect, we guess! To mark the special occasion, the Free Guy star chose to forgo a traditional lovey-dovey post on social media, and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.
C'mon, it wouldn't really be Lively's birthday without a little fun from Reynolds, who reposted Carey's TikTok video of the two of them singing along to her 1995 classic "Fantasy" to his Instagram Stories. His caption? "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25."
Of course, this is just the latest example of Reynolds and Lively's long history of poking fun at one another on social media.
Reality TV Kids Grow (and Glow) Up: Ahead of her 16th birthday, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was the subject of an in-depth Teen Vogue profile, which featured a glam new look for the long time reality star, who opened up about growing up in front of the cameras.
While fans expect her to "be little Honey Boo Boo," Alana said she's changed over the years, even if they refuse to see it. "Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is," she explained. "But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good.
Alana also opened up about her complicated relationship with June "Mama June" Shannon and how her mom's struggles with substance abuse have been "very, very hard," as well as dealing with body-shaming comments on social media and her plans for the future. Spoiler: They don't involve TV cameras.
And she wasn't the only teen reality star surprising people on social media this week as viewers of Jon & Kate Plus 8 were shook with Jon Gosselin posted a photo of Collin and Hannah Gosselin as they started their junior year of high school. Now 17, the two members of the reality sextuplets were standing with their arms around one another posing in front of their respective cars. Driving and thriving, reality TV stars' offspring really do grow up so fast!
Third and Down in the Dumps: Listen, if dating "hard as hell" for a former NFL quarterback, you know we're all screwed. That's what Jay Cutler had to say more than one year after he and Kristin Cavallari announced their divorce, with father of three opening up about the challenges of the single life on his new Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast.
"Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue," Cutler admitted. "I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."
The former Chicago Bears quarterback added, "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore." May we introduce you to Raya?
Lewk of the Week:
Laney Boggs and Brock Hudson spotted out together?! Look away, Zack!
Instagram of the Week:
Here for Jonah Hill dressing like the Olsen twins in Billboard Dad. And yes, that is a sartorial compliment of the highest order.
Quote of the Week:
"I was a fan of it because you get to see the person more," Rachel Bilson exclusively told E! News about the upside of dating her co-star Adam Brody while filming The O.C. "You work a lot and the hours are long and stuff and someone is experiencing the same things. They understand everything you're going through. There were a lot of perks to it, for sure. And that happens a lot of the time because people meet people in their workplace and it's kind of no different. It was definitely helpful to have someone going through the same thing."
To hear more from Bilson about on-set romances and those Mischa Barton feud rumors, check out our full interview with her.