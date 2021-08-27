Get to Know The Circle's Season 3 Cast

Watch : 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

We're coming full Circle.

Hit Netflix reality competition series The Circle is back for season three, premiering Sept. 8, and this cast seems even more dramatic than last year's addicting social experiment participants.

Eight new contestants enter The Circle to flirt, befriend, anger and compete in challenges against one another on a social media platform that awards $100,000 to the top show influencer. Who can earn clout and who can decipher which account is a catfish? Host Michelle Buteau returns to make sure everyone behaves...or doesn't.

E! News can exclusively reveal The Circle season three cast members, including real-life influencer Ava Marie Capra and her sister Chanel Capra pose as a duo, but will they really have each others' backs? Plus, former professional soccer player-turned-private chef Calvin Kiing Crooks might give fellow ex-athlete Nick Uhlenhuth a (literal) run for his money.

The Circle is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt, with Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith and Sarah Fay. Executive Producers for Motion Content Group are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.