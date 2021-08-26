Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Considered" Naming Royal They Claim Commented on Archie's Skin Color

Sticks and stones may break bones, but words can damage reputations.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were aware of the potential fallout from their March tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to the new epilogue for the book Finding Freedom. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spoke to sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who explained that the couple wanted to handle things with sensitivity.
This particularly applies to Meghan and Harry's accusations of racism. During their conversation with Oprah, Meghan, who is biracial, claimed that someone within the royal family raised the question of "how dark" their son Archie Harrison's skin color would be. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem, the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,'" she explained, "and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Oprah was shocked by the claim and pressed Meghan to divulge the name of the individual who asked the question, but the then-pregnant mother simply said, "I think that that would be very damaging to them."
According to Scobie and Durand's source, the young couple "had considered sharing this detail, [but] they decided not to."
The accusations were once again brought up when Harry joined the conversation, but he too declined to share the individual's identity. However, he did say, "That conversation I'm never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."
In a later appearance on CBS This Morning, Winfrey told the hosts that she privately spoke to the couple and confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip were not the ones who raised the question.
Since the bombshell interview, the royal family has been repeatedly questioned about Meghan's claims.
On March 9, the Queen broke her silence on the issues Meghan and Harry raised. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on her behalf. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
Later that week, Prince William spoke out during a public appearance where he met with teachers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He told reporters, "We are very much not a racist family," and stated that he had yet to speak with his brother.
Prince Phillip's death in April reunited the family, save for Meghan, who was at home resting ahead of daughter Lilibet Diana's June arrival. Following the funeral, Scobie wrote for Bazaar.com that the gathering "broke the ice for future conversations" among Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.
