Look Back at Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s Journey From Child Beauty Queen to Teen

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue"

Here comes Honey Boo Boo, and she's all grown up.

In honor of her upcoming Sweet 16, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson posed for a glamorous photoshoot that was published in Teen Vogue this week. The former pageant princess reflected on her family's struggles, saying, "I'm proud of myself for how far I've come."

Since her claim to fame on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012, Alana has landed her own reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and appeared on another focused on her mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Now, she wants to move away from the Honey Boo Boo chapter of her life and remind people who she really is, as Alana.

"They are completely two different people," she told Teen Vogue. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."

As the budding fashionista put it: "My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana."