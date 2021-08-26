Why Kim Kardashian Plans to Keep Kanye West's Name

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Finally on the "Same Page"

Kim Kardashian has four little reasons to keep up with Kanye West's moniker.

Despite the recent news of her ex Kanye, 44, filing to change his name, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells E! News that Kim, 40, has no plans on dropping her married name. It's been a little over six months since Kim announced their split, and for the SKIMS founder—who shares kiddos North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the "Runaway" rapper—it's important that she and her children share the same name, according to the insider.



"Because West is the kids' last name, she plans to keep it too," the source tells E! News. "It makes it easier and not confusing for them," Reiterating Kim and Kanye's lifelong bond, the insider added, "They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it's in the kids' best interest to all have the same last name."