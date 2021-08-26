Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Spritz & Save! Skylar Fragrances Is Offering a Free Gift With Purchase

These scents will help you leave a lasting impression.

By Emily Spain Aug 26, 2021
Want to smell amazing? Like to the point, people stop you in the street to ask you what fragrance you're wearing? Well, we have a fun Thursday treat for you.

Starting today, E! readers can switch up their scent and receive a free Discovery Set with any full-size Skylar Fragrances purchase! No code needed. The fragrance brand offers a dreamy array of vegan and hypoallergenic scents ranging from warm gourmand and citrus to floral and woody. So, if you're in the market for a new go-to scent, this is your sign to treat yourself to something fresh, fun and memorable.

Below, we rounded up our favorite scents from Skylar Fragrances that we think you'll fall in love with, too! 

read
The 11 Best Summer Fragrances

Fall Cashmere

With sweater weather around the corner, you'll need an appropriate fragrance to get in the fall mood. This scent features notes of clove, cinnamon bark, ginger mix, creamy sandalwood and smooth, caramelized vanilla.

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Pink Canyon

Inspired by West Coast mountain sunsets, this fragrance offers a blend of fresh pink grapefruit grounded in the scent of pink salt and calming cedar.

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Lisa Rinna Doesn't Hold Back About Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

3

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

Isle Escape

As Nicki Minaj once said, "Let's go to the beach-each, let's go get a wave." This fragrance reminds us of just that. Notes include bergamot, orange mist, fresh quince, cardamom, peony caress, ginger root, sandalwood, subtle musk and golden amber.

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Capri Summer

Featuring notes like grapefruit, blood orange, bergamot, neroli, sheer vetiver and crystal musk, this sultry yet refreshing scent will transport you to an Italian beach in no time.

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Willow Woods

Bring your favorite nature retreat with you wherever you go thanks to Willow Woods! It has a woody base and a hint of heliotrope flower on top.

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Sun Shower

Find your calm and renew your energy with this mix of Italian bergamot, lemon leaves, jasmine tea, ginger flower, meadow greens, lily, cedarwood, cypress and guaiacwood.

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Vanilla Sky

This sensual gourmand fragrance is sure to become your new obsession thanks to a blend of scents like bergamot zest, sweet orange, cappuccino, pure vanilla, sandalwood and caramelized cedar.

 

$85
Skylar Fragrances

Ready for more deals? Check out today's best sales.

