See Darcey Silva & Fiancé Georgi Rusev Fight Over Her "Toxic" Ex Jesse Meester on Darcey & Stacey

Watch : "Darcey & Stacey": Darcey and Georgi Argue Over Her Ex Jesse

We may be biased, but really don't have a steak in this argument.

For those 90 Day Fiancé viewers who are unfamiliar with the infamous fight between Darcey Silva and ex Jesse Meester that spiraled out of control over how to properly cut a steak, Darcey is having dejá vu in this exclusive first look at Monday's Darcey & Stacey, airing Aug. 30.

Darcey's engagement with Georgi Rusev has been on the rocks throughout the second season. Even twin sister Stacey Silva has sensed the non-stop tension between the couple. Now, we finally get some answers: in Darcey's eyes, her fiancé Georgi has a lot in common with "toxic" ex-boyfriend Jesse.

During a shocking sneak peek, Darcey scolds Georgi mid-fight. "Are you going to be like this when the girls call?" she asks while prepping for her teen girls Aspen and Aniko to come over for dinner. "If you are you feeling anything about us, I just don't want that around them. I just want everybody to be happy and open, you know."