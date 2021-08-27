Yvette Nicole Brown Spills Details About Filming Enchanted Sequel With Amy Adams & Maya Rudolph

Watch : Yvette Nicole Brown Says "Disenchanted" Was a "Full-Circle Moment"

The long-awaited Enchanted sequel sounds, well, worth the wait!

Yvette Nicole Brown is sharing adorable on-set details about what it was like working with Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and more on Disenchanted, Disney+'s upcoming sequel to the hit 2007 film.

"Director] Adam Shankman put together an amazing cast," Brown told E! News exclusively while promoting her appearance on E!'s Celebrity Game Face this Tuesday, Aug. 31. "Everyone came back, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey and Idina [Menzel] and James [Marsden]. And then we also have the wonderful Maya Rudolph, who I'm nominated for an Emmy in the same category with, and Jayma Mays and Kolton Stewart. There's a whole bunch of really fun, new people that get to come and play."

Brown added, "I will say this: if you loved Enchanted, you will love Disenchanted. That's a promise. And the music is bigger, better, bolder, wonderful-er, and we have a great time in Ireland shooting over the summer."