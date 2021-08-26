Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Penelope Disick Debuts Bright Red Hair in Epic Makeover

Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Time for a new 'do. 

Penelope Disick followed in the footsteps of her mom Kourtney Kardashian and changed up her hairstyle this summer, debuting new red locks on Thursday, Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned a pic of P's punk style makeover with a series of fiery emojis to color-coordinate with the nine-year-old's dyed mane. Emojis included hearts, watermelon, peppers, strawberries, apples, cherries and a rose. 

Fans commented with comparisons to Jessica Rabbit, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and other iconic redheads. One follower even called out Penelope's twin status with aunt Kendall Jenner in the model pic. Kourtney similarly shared an updated hairstyle with a chopped bob, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Barker

Budding foodie Penelope showed off her cooking skills this summer in the kitchen with dad Scott Disick. "I wear my sunglasses at night So I can, so I can. CHOP ONIONS," Scott hilariously captioned a photo of Penelope on Aug. 16, calling back to the Corey Hart '80s hit "Sunglasses at Night."

Penelope also dabbled in jewelry-making, setting up a makeshift design studio and lemonade stand with her cousin North West. Is there anything P can't do?! 

Check out her new look, and relive Penelope's cutest milestone moments below. 

Instagram
Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Instagram
Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

Instagram
Playing in the Sand

...in her Skims, of course!

Instagram
Another Year Older

As Scott put it in the caption of this birthday snapshot, "Holy moly she's 8!"

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Penelope and her little brother, Reign Disick, playing around on a family trip to Montana.

Instagram
Motherly Advice

Kourtney paired this photo of her and Penelope with a heartwarming caption: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter."

Instagram
Celebration Selfie

Penelope posing with festive balloons while celebrating Easter in April of 2020!

Instagram
More Easter Fun

Even more festive than the bunny balloons? An actual bunny!

Instagram
Poolside With Dad

"My loves," Scott captioned this candid pic of Penelope and Reign.

Instagram
Puppy Love

A close-up of Penelope and the family's golden retriever posted by Scott, who called his only daughter "my little precious." Aw!

Instagramming in Italy

"An Italian dream," Kourt wrote on a series of photos that showcased an admittedly dreamy vacation.

