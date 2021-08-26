Penelope Disick Debuts Bright Red Hair in Epic Makeover

Watch : Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Time for a new 'do.

Penelope Disick followed in the footsteps of her mom Kourtney Kardashian and changed up her hairstyle this summer, debuting new red locks on Thursday, Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned a pic of P's punk style makeover with a series of fiery emojis to color-coordinate with the nine-year-old's dyed mane. Emojis included hearts, watermelon, peppers, strawberries, apples, cherries and a rose.

Fans commented with comparisons to Jessica Rabbit, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and other iconic redheads. One follower even called out Penelope's twin status with aunt Kendall Jenner in the model pic. Kourtney similarly shared an updated hairstyle with a chopped bob, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Barker.

Budding foodie Penelope showed off her cooking skills this summer in the kitchen with dad Scott Disick. "I wear my sunglasses at night So I can, so I can. CHOP ONIONS," Scott hilariously captioned a photo of Penelope on Aug. 16, calling back to the Corey Hart '80s hit "Sunglasses at Night."