Jay Cutler Explains Why Dating Is "Hard as Hell" After Kristin Cavallari Divorce

In his first podcast episode, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler also shared what he is looking for in a woman as he enters into the dating pool.

Scoring touchdowns may be easier than scoring the perfect date.

More than a year after Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce after 10 years together, both parties remain single and on the market.

And if you assumed that dating is a walk in the park for a former pro athlete, Jay has news for you.

"It's hard as hell really," he shared on his new Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. "Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."

The former Chicago Bears quarterback added, "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."

Jay shares three kids with Kristin: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7 and Saylor, 5. Both parties have previously expressed how important it is to raise their children peacefully.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for JDRF

"It's good," the athlete previously told E! News when discussing his experience with co-parenting. "I mean, kids are resilient. With school and all the activities, we've done a good job of putting them first." 

During the debut of his new PodcastOne show, Jay also shared what he's looking for in his next date. His answer may surprise you.

"I don't know that," he shared. "Honestly I don't know that. I wish I knew. I think I'm trying to figure out throughout this process, but I will. It's not a rush for me at this point." 

Besides, there's one problem Jay has already faced when hanging out in his hometown of Nashville. Whenever he spends time with a woman, the romance rumors start.

Last September, Jay responded to speculation that he could be dating Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren after enjoying a casual evening out. "Only lady in my life," he joked on Instagram while brushing one of the animals on his property. "Be better internet." He also made headlines for his relationship—or lack thereof—with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy

