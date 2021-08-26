Jay Cutler Explains Why Dating Is "Hard as Hell" After Kristin Cavallari Divorce

Watch : Jay Cutler Spotted Out With Tomi Lahren

Scoring touchdowns may be easier than scoring the perfect date.

More than a year after Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce after 10 years together, both parties remain single and on the market.

And if you assumed that dating is a walk in the park for a former pro athlete, Jay has news for you.

"It's hard as hell really," he shared on his new Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. "Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."

The former Chicago Bears quarterback added, "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."