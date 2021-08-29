Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Is Kanye West Changing His Name to "Ye" Disrespectful?

Sorry Mary, but it looks like there's something about bob right now.

OK, so maybe we should clarify that we are talking about a haircut, not a person, but after Kourtney Kardashian showed off her take on the chic look last week, several celebrities followed in her follicles. After chopping her hair, Chrissy Teigen revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was her inspo, while Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Tiffany Haddish also got in on the new trend.

Plus, Chip Gaines finally cut the long locks he grew out during quarantine for a very inspiring reason and Kanye West decided he was ready to officially change his name, a decision he hinted at several years ago. Finally, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson unveiled her dramatic makeover for a recent photographed, surprising fans with her new look.