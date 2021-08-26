Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

With Two Words, Kristen Stewart Transforms Into Princess Diana in First Spencer Trailer

Kristen Stewart's British accent is on display in the newly released first trailer for Spencer. See the actress' transformation into Princess Diana—voice and all—in the teaser below.

With just two words, Kristen Stewart is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. 

After months of teaser photos for the upcoming Pablo Larraín-directed biopic Spencer, fans can finally see the actress in action as Princess Diana in the first teaser trailer for the film. While it's only just over a minute long, the new footage, released on Thursday, Aug. 26, sets the stage for what fans can expect from the project—and from Stewart, who was tasked with transforming into the beloved late Princess of Wales. 

The promotional images of the star in costume have already been making fans do a double take, but it's her British accent, revealed in the final clip of the teaser, that really helps you forget you're watching the Twilight alum. As one YouTube comment read, "KStew coming for her Oscar nomination."

Set during a December 1991 weekend, the movie will chronicle Princess Diana as she spends Christmas with the royal family and makes the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. 

All the Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana

In the trailer, fans get to see the holiday take shape at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate as the staff prepares the food and meticulously organizes what Diana will wear every step of the way. You get a glimpse of the family eating, attending church and taking a family portrait, all while Diana—and her marriage—are quietly crumbling.  

"They know everything," Sally Hawkins' character tells Diana at the trailer's end. 

The princess retorts, "They don't."

Like we said—shivers. Watch the trailer above and find out more about the movie, in theaters Nov. 5, below!

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart Cast as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's casting as Princess Diana was announced in June 2020. At the time, director Pablo Larraín told Deadline that the actress was "one of the great actors around today." He added, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," he continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
The Plot

The film is based on real-life events. Spencer, which is Diana's maiden name, takes place in December 1991, when she and Prince Charles spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at one of Queen Elizabeth II's additional residences, in Sandringham, England. That weekend, she made the decision to leave her husband, following much relationship turmoil. The two ultimately divorced in August 1996 after 15 years of marriage.

"We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen," Pablo Larraín told Deadline in June 2020. "She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Spencer is set for release in fall 2021.

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
Jack Farthing Plays Prince Charles

It was confirmed in March 2021 that Jack Farthing was cast as Prince Charles, Diana's husband. He is known for roles in the BBC drama series Poldark and the network's comedy Blandings. He also appeared with Olivia Munn in the Netflix movie Love, Wedding, Repeat.

Shutterstock; Imago via ZUMA Press
Olga Hellsing Cast as Sarah Ferguson

German model Olga Hellsing will make her acting debut as Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York and now ex-wife of Prince Charles' brother Prince AndrewDeadline reported in March 2021.

Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock; douglas-thomas.com
Thomas Douglas Cast as Diana's Father

British-German actor Thomas Douglas will play Diana's father, Earl John Spencer, Deadline reported in March 2021. He previously appeared in the 2020 miniseries Labyrinth of Peace and the crime series Tatort, Germany's longest-running TV drama.

Getty Images
Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris Also Star

Timothy Spall, who played Wormtail in the Harry Potter films and also starred with Jack Farthing on the comedy show Blandings, The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine actress Sally Hawkins and Mission: Impossible movie series star Sean Harris also appear in Spencer, Deadline reported in January 2021.

