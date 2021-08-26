Let Michael Keaton's Email Blunder With Bradley Cooper Be Your Reminder to Review Before Sending

Watch : Michael Keaton Finally Gets a Walk of Fame Star

Reminder: Always double-check the "To:" field before sending.

Michael Keaton learned this lesson the hard way after an accidental (but hilarious) correspondence with Bradley Cooper.

On the Aug. 25 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Keaton explained that he has a home in Montana, where he regularly rides horses. One day, he decided to treat himself to a custom, handmade saddle and contacted a saddlemaker named Cash Cooper. After a shop visit, the two began emailing to go over details.

"It gets into the minutiae," Keaton explained. "It gets pretty esoteric, you know, unless you know what you're talking about."

The Birdman alum sent messages about everything from the stirrups to the saddle horn. But it wasn't long before he noticed there was something amiss with their exchange.

"He'd respond and then there'd be these gaps and I wouldn't hear from him," Keaton continued. "And I'd go, 'Hey, how ya doing? Just checking in. You know, we were talking about the engraving down at the bottom. Keep it simple.'"

The response? "'Yeah. OK. Ha! Ha!'"