Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Let Michael Keaton's Email Blunder With Bradley Cooper Be Your Reminder to Review Before Sending

You may want to reread your last email after hearing this story. Watch Michael Keaton tell the tale of his unintentional exchange with Bradley Cooper.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 26, 2021 4:56 PMTags
Bradley CooperMichael KeatonCelebritiesLate Night
Watch: Michael Keaton Finally Gets a Walk of Fame Star

Reminder: Always double-check the "To:" field before sending. 

Michael Keaton learned this lesson the hard way after an accidental (but hilarious) correspondence with Bradley Cooper

On the Aug. 25 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Keaton explained that he has a home in Montana, where he regularly rides horses. One day, he decided to treat himself to a custom, handmade saddle and contacted a saddlemaker named Cash Cooper. After a shop visit, the two began emailing to go over details.

"It gets into the minutiae," Keaton explained. "It gets pretty esoteric, you know, unless you know what you're talking about."

The Birdman alum sent messages about everything from the stirrups to the saddle horn. But it wasn't long before he noticed there was something amiss with their exchange.  

"He'd respond and then there'd be these gaps and I wouldn't hear from him," Keaton continued. "And I'd go, 'Hey, how ya doing? Just checking in. You know, we were talking about the engraving down at the bottom. Keep it simple.'" 

The response? "'Yeah. OK. Ha! Ha!'"

photos
Bradley Cooper's Best Roles

Initially, Keaton shrugged off the replies. But there were more red flags as time went on, including when the Oscar nominee emailed an idea and the saddlemaker seemed disinterested.

"He'd go, 'Sure.' Something like, 'OK, whatever," Keaton continued. "'I'd go, 'Whatever?'"

After a while, Keaton realized his error. "He emails me back, 'Who is this?' I go, 'Who is this? What are you talking about who is this?'" he recalled.  "I had been mistakenly emailing Bradley Cooper the whole time. And he's on the other end going, 'What the f--k is he even talking about? I don't even know what this means.'"

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

3

Jay Cutler Says Dating Is "Hard as Hell" After Kristin Cavallari Split

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Luckily, both actors laughed off the whole thing. "I thought it was hysterical," Keaton said. "And I email him back and I go, 'Oh man, that is so funny…' And he goes, 'Yeah, I was kind of rolling along with it, but I didn't know what I was supposed to say.' And he said, 'I thought it was really a great gag, but I kind of ran out, you know, because you were getting really specific with that stuff.'"

Watch the video to hear Keaton tell the whole story.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

3

Jay Cutler Says Dating Is "Hard as Hell" After Kristin Cavallari Split

4

The Horrifying Revelations That Followed Brittney Wood's Disappearance

5

Erin Andrews Shares She’s Undergoing 7th Round of IVF

Latest News

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Streams Next Month

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Had Abby Lee Miller "References" Removed From J Team

Penelope Disick Debuts Bright Red Hair in Epic Makeover

Jay Cutler Says Dating Is "Hard as Hell" After Kristin Cavallari Split

The Horrifying Revelations That Followed Brittney Wood's Disappearance

Ashley I & Jared Share Baby Products That Excite Them for Parenthood

See Kristen Stewart Become Princess Diana in Spencer Trailer