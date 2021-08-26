You'll Scream Watching Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian's Childhood "Star Search Audition" Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Finally on the "Same Page"

If they could turn back time, maybe the Kardashian sisters would have wished they were alone recording this!

Kim Kardashian shared the ultimate Throwback Thursday video on Aug. 26 featuring a young Kourtney Kardashian lip syncing '80s hit "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany. Kim and a five-year-old Khloe Kardashian provided back up vocals, while all three sisters wore matching gold foil ensembles complete with a large bow in their hair.

"Our Star Search audition!" Kim captioned on Instagram. "Clearly we didn't get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!"

Khloe commented, "A 5 year old vibe!" before adding, "I am a f––king vibe!!!!!!!"

As we all can remember, Kim actually kicked off a music career in 2011 with her debut single, "Jam (Turn It Up)." Her future husband Kanye West even worked on the music video back in the day. "It was so fun working on this song with one of Kanye's frequent collaborators, The-Dream!!!" Kim reflected in 2016 with BTS pics. "We filmed this in 2011 and I remember it so well—Kanye was on set too!"