You'll Scream Watching Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian's Childhood "Star Search Audition" Video

Aug 26, 2021
If they could turn back time, maybe the Kardashian sisters would have wished they were alone recording this!

Kim Kardashian shared the ultimate Throwback Thursday video on Aug. 26 featuring a young Kourtney Kardashian lip syncing '80s hit "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany. Kim and a five-year-old Khloe Kardashian provided back up vocals, while all three sisters wore matching gold foil ensembles complete with a large bow in their hair. 

"Our Star Search audition!" Kim captioned on Instagram. "Clearly we didn't get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!" 

Khloe commented, "A 5 year old vibe!" before adding, "I am a f––king vibe!!!!!!!"

As we all can remember, Kim actually kicked off a music career in 2011 with her debut single, "Jam (Turn It Up)." Her future husband Kanye West even worked on the music video back in the day. "It was so fun working on this song with one of Kanye's frequent collaborators, The-Dream!!!" Kim reflected in 2016 with BTS pics. "We filmed this in 2011 and I remember it so well—Kanye was on set too!"

photos
Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Proceeds from the single went to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Kim has been looking back on her family memories this summer, with fashionable flashbacks featuring her iconic '00s style to bikini blasts from the pasts alongside her sisters. The b-day celebration for grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell on July 26 also called for plenty of nostalgic pics posted on social media. 

Take a walk down memory lane with the Kardashian-Jenner's childhood pics below.

Instagram
Where It All Began

Khloe, Rob, Kim, Kris, MJ and Kourtney all pose on the couch together, as little ones Kendall and Kylie hug at the end. Typical Kenny flashing a peace sign!

Instagram
Newborn Bliss

Robert and Kris show off baby Khloe in a sweet photo.

Instagram
Family Meal

MJ watches over granddaughters Khloe and Kourtney in a cute throwback pic. 

Instagram
Duo in Disguise

Kim shared a hilarious throwback pic of her "in disguise" with Kourtney. 

Instagram
B-Day Celebrations

Kourt, Khloe, Kim, MJ, Kris and Rob all gather 'round to celebrate a birthday with cake and champagne.

Instagram
Cutie Kim

A young Kin poses beside her dad Robert.

Instagram
Matching Father-Son Duo

Kim flaunted her bob cut next to a matching Robert and Rob. 

Instagram
Dog Dad

"My dad with his Doberman," Kim captioned an Instagram Story. "We always had 2! And his two Rolls Royce's!" 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob pose around their father Robert in a stunning portrait. 

Instagram
Blended Family

"Dad w[ith] Kendall & Kylie," Kim shared with two heart emojis. 

Instagram
Model Beginnings

MJ and grandpa Robert Houghton pose with Kendall and Kylie. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Kim leaned against her father Robert in a sweet pic. "I miss you!" she captioned.

Instagram
Christmas Morning

Grandma MJ cuddles up in matching PJs with Kendall and Kylie on Christmas morning.

Instagram
Mexico Getaway

Kris posted a cute throwback pic of Kim and cousin CiCi Bussey while on vacation in Mexico.

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Kim shared a sweet throwback pic of her on vacation. "Little Kim circa 2001," she captioned.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

"Little Kim" posed in a striped bikini circa 2001. 

Instagram
Tiny Tot

Kris poses with granddaughter Chicago as great-grandma MJ proudly looks on. 

Instagram
Glam Squad

Kris, MJ and Kim show off four generations of good genes with Kim's kids Psalm, Chicago and Saint by her side. 

Instagram
All Together

MJ visits with her great-grandkids Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North, who is holding up a chicken as mom Kim looks picture perfect gorgeous. 

