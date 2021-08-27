Did Steven and Martine Just Get Engaged on Love in Paradise?! Watch the OMG Preview

Watch : "Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story" Proposal?

We're almost at the end of our Paradise vacation, but which couples are willing to make their summer fling a forever love?

During an exclusive sneak peek at Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, airing Aug. 29, we know there is at least one engagement at the end of this 90 Day Fiancé spin-off. Or is there?

Mark and Key have already called it quits, and Sherlon isn't looking to move anytime soon to be with one night stand-turned-baby mama Aryanna. And, Amber is still unconvinced Daniel is really in love with her.

So, that leaves tumultuous duo Martine and single dad DJ Steven. Martine has been trying to make their relationship more than just a vacation hookup for three years by looking past Steven's infidelity. She even asked Steven's mother for advice on whether or not she could trust him! Martine has been asking for Steven to prove his commitment to her, especially by putting a ring on that finger.