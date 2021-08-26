Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome First Baby

Watch : Is Emily VanCamp Getting Married in 2018?

Surprise! Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are parents.

The couple, who co-starred on Revenge, surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 26 with news that they had welcomed their first child together. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote on Instagram, revealing their baby girl's name. "Our hearts are full."

Although the new mom and dad didn't disclose any further details about their daughter, including when she arrived, VanCamp did post a few photos from her pregnancy, which she managed to keep secret from the public.

The actress, who has recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as The Resident, got engaged to Bowman in 2017 after acting with him for four seasons on the ABC drama.

"We got engaged and then two hours later they called to say our show's picked up and it was my birthday," she told E! News at the time, referencing The Resident. "It was like a triple celebration. It was really beautiful. It's crazy. I haven't slept in days."