Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

BTS Denies Claims of Chart "Manipulation" Tactics: "We're Easy Targets"

BTS and their talent agency are firing back at speculation that the group's fan ARMY might be trying to manipulate the music charts in their favor.

By Corinne Heller Aug 26, 2021 3:20 PMTags
MusicControversyBTS
Watch: BTS Officially Cancels World Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BTS wants to set the record straight when it comes to their success on the music charts.

For more than a year, the popular K-pop group has come under scrutiny for the band's high rankings. Some consumers and critics theorize that their fans, the ARMY, might be gaming the system by organizing mass purchases of BTS' music. Billboard notes that BTS' singles have topped the music charts despite the group's weaker streaming numbers and radio airplay than some of its pop contemporaries.

"It's a fair question," BTS member RM told the magazine in a cover interview, published on Thursday, Aug. 26, regarding allegations that the ARMY's work amounts to chart manipulation. "But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it's up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking."

He continued, "Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don't know if that's right...It just feels like we're easy targets because we're a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty."

photos
2019 BTS Festa: Family Portraits

BTS' latest single, "Butter," is currently ranked No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Their previous song, "Permission to Dance," is at No. 66. Both debuted at No. 1.

Shin Young-Jae, president of BTS' label, Big Hit Music, was asked if parent company HYBE Corporation organizes fans in any chart manipulation. Chuckling, he told Billboard, "Wouldn't it be nice if we actually had the ability to mastermind such a thing?"

SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

3

Lisa Rinna Doesn't Hold Back About Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

He continued, "I get that there are market developments [related to BTS] that are head-scratchers for some people. But I don't believe the U.S. market is one that can be handily topped by downloads alone. We think the songs' impact was shown in many ways, and we are proud of that achievement."

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

3

Lisa Rinna Doesn't Hold Back About Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

4

Eric Stonestreet Hilariously Reacts to Criticism Over His Engagement

5

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Sex of Baby

Latest News

Saweetie Reacts to Quavo Reunion Rumors 5 Months After Breakup

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome First Baby

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Sex of Baby

Exclusive

Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With True Crime in OMITB Sneak Peek

See Beyoncé & Daughter Rumi Ride in Style For Private Helicopter Trip

BTS Denies Claims of Chart "Manipulation" Tactics

Baby-Sitters Club Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date and First Look