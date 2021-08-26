Demi Lovato Debuts Massive Hand Tattoo

Demi Lovato is 29 and feeling fine—and they have some new ink to prove it.
Just days after they celebrated their birthday, the singer took to Instagram to showcase their latest tattoo. Drawing inspiration from Infinite Universe's song "Beautiful Chorus," Lovato had some of the lyrics written across the top of their hand: "Love Will Live Forever in the Infinite Universe." The words were then surrounded by stars and planets, and Lovato also got a crescent moon on one of their fingers.
The two-time Grammy nominee was thrilled with how the design turned out and gave artist Doctor Woo a shout-out.
"THANK YOU @_dr_woo_ for making exactly what I asked for!!!! It's perfect!!!" they wrote on Instagram Stories on Aug. 25. "Lyrics by @beautifulchorus."
The body art is one of many meaningful tattoos Lovato has gotten over the years, and the song selection should come as no surprise to their fans.
During a recent Instagram Stories video, Lovato listed "Beautiful Chorus" as the song that best represented their 28th year.
And in a separate post, they listed their goals for the year ahead. "I'd like to leave perfectionism in my 28th year," they said, "and bring in more acceptance into my 29th year."
On their birthday, Lovato also gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for their new song "Melon Cake," which they said is "all about body acceptance, body positivity and just being able to make choices for yourself."
"This song I made kind of to stand up for myself and against my inner insecure feelings that I had when I used to want to eat birthday cake but was too afraid to," Lovato, who has spoken about their battle with an eating disorder in the past, explained in an Instagram video.
Director Hannah Lux Davis also described the music video as a "freedom anthem," and Lovato called it a "representation of more of who I am today."
"I'm a very colorful, fluid, free, open person," the "Skyscraper" star, who recently shared that they're non-binary, continued, "and I just kind of want you to see that in the music video, as well."