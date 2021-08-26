Erin Andrews Shares She’s Undergoing 7th Round of IVF in Moving Essay

Watch : Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll Spill on Wedding Plans

Erin Andrews is opening up about her journey to motherhood and wants others with similar experiences to know they aren't in it alone.



In a personal essay posted to Bulletin on Aug. 25, the NFL sportscaster, 43, shared details about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, revealing that she's currently undergoing her seventh round of treatment. In her moving narrative, Andrews shared the feelings she has experienced during her process, explaining that it has been "time-consuming" and "emotionally draining."

"This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old," she wrote. "I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it. Every cycle is different in a woman's body, so some months are better than others."