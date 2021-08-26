Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Eric Stonestreet Claps Back at Claim He’s “Too Old” to Be Engaged to Fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

Less than a week after Eric Stonestreet announced his engagement to Lindsay Schweitzer, the Modern Family star returned to social media to hilariously address critics of his appearance.

Days after popping the question, Eric Stonestreet is not letting critics burst his happy bubble.
 
The Modern Family alum recently had a little fun when it came to addressing online trolls who claimed he looked "too old" to be engaged to his now-fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the actor reshared his engagement photos—but this time with a little added touch.
 
"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée," he captioned the Instagram pics, which were edited to add wrinkles to his other half. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad. So, I fixed it for everyone."
 
And as a nod to Modern Family fans everywhere, Eric's on-screen spouse and co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented on the hilarious post, "I assume these are the same people who love Jay & Gloria's relationship…Which is where YOU got the idea of having a younger spouse right?"

In case you missed the big news, on Aug. 22, the Secret Life of Pets star announced on Instagram that he and Lindsay are set to tie the knot.

Alongside a few photos of the happy couple, which featured her stunning diamond ring, the actor captioned the original post, "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people.'"

Eric and Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, started dating after meeting at a Kansas City charity event in June 2016, according to People. The following year, he gushed about their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres

After Ellen joked to Eric that Lindsay being a nurse was perfect "because you're a hypochondriac," the Emmy winner replied, "I'm a big baby, too! She calms me. She calms my nerves! I'm a very high-strung person."

