The Baby-Sitters Club Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date and First Look

It's time to call everyone you know and pass along that The Baby-Sitters Club is back in action.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Netflix announced the popular series is set to return with its second season on Monday, Oct. 11. The company also dropped a batch of first-look images from the eight upcoming episodes, and one of those pics is below.

The Baby-Sitters Club, based on author Ann M. Martin's beloved book series, picked up a second-season renewal back in October.

This new set of episodes will focus on club founders Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez) adjusting to newer members Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee) as business continues to boom.

"In season two, we really get to see a maturation of the club, and of the girls," series creator Rachel Shukert said in a statement. "There are two new members, they're all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people."