Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Halsey Channels Their Inner Goth Glam Princess on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Halsey expressed their inner "heart of darkness" in a moody Dolce & Gabbana look for the premiere of the star's new album and film, marking their first red carpet since welcoming baby Ender.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 26, 2021 2:25 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicCouplesMomsCelebritiesHalsey
Watch: Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Halsey made quite the memorable appearance on their first red carpet since welcoming baby Ender earlier this summer

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 26-year-old "Bad at Love" vocalist shared photos to Instagram from the night prior of themself stepping out in a dark Dolce & Gabbana dress for the premiere of their new album and accompanying film. The outfit included a cross necklace and elbow-length gloves and appeared to be goth-inspired.

"heart of darkness," Halsey captioned the post, adding heart and fire emojis. 

Producer Benny Blanco took to the comments section to write, "i can't believe i saw u give birth last night." Halsey responded, "it's crazy cause most people will think you mean the movie."

Halsey's fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, is produced by Oscar-winning musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is available on Friday, Aug. 27. The film of the same name debuted in select IMAX theaters on Wednesday, Aug. 25 as part of a limited release. 

photos
Halsey's Wildest Red Carpet Looks

The Grammy-nominated performer welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with screenwriter Alev Aydin on July 14. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey captioned a post of the newborn at the time. 

Jerritt Clark

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

3
Exclusive

Transgender Bride Hunts for Dream Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

According to the trailer, the hour-long film explores the "lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth." Earlier this month, Halsey let fans know that the R-rated project could be intense for some viewers. 

"If you have triggers that fall into the categories of violence, sexual violence, blood, anything pregnancy related, death, etc as indicated in the rating, I respectfully suggest that each individual decide what their personal comfort is with these subjects," the star tweeted.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

2

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

3
Exclusive

Transgender Bride Hunts for Dream Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

4

Lil Nas X Stirs "Satan Shoes" Debate as Tony Hawk Sells Blood Boards

5

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

Latest News

Nicole Kidman and Other TV Stars Who've Tackled The Toughest Accents

Teyana Taylor Talks Tough Recovery After Having Breast Lumps Removed

Halsey Channels Goth Glam Princess on First Carpet Since Giving Birth

Late Snowboarder Alex Pullin's Partner Details "Bittersweet" Pregnancy

Edgar Ramirez Mourns Death of 5 Loved Ones to COVID-19 in Open Letter

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

Britney Spears Praises Boyfriend Sam for Support Amid "Hardest Years"