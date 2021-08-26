Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Questions remain in the death of professional hockey player Jimmy Hayes.

Days after he passed away on Aug. 23 at the age of 31, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office said that an autopsy did not conclusively establish how Hayes died.

"OCME has completed an autopsy in this case," a statement published by The Boston Globe read. "The cause and manner of death remain pending and an update is not expected for several weeks when toxicology testing comes back."

According to the publication, Hayes was pronounced dead by first responders who responded to his Massachusetts home in the early morning hours of Aug. 23. Authorities indicated at the time that his death is not considered suspicious.

Hayes, who played in the NHL for eight years, was mourned by his teammates and loved ones across social media, including wife Kristen Hayes. The couple shared two sons, Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months.