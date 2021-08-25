How Jenna Dewan Really Feels About Channing Tatum's Romance With Zoë Kravitz

Watch : Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Enjoy a Bike Outing Together

When it comes to Channing Tatum's love life, Jenna Dewan isn't going to step up, or rather, step in.

The Magic Mike XXL actor and Zoë Kravitz recently set the internet ablaze when they were spotted on several cozy outings in New York City. The duo, who is currently working together on Zoë's directorial film debut Pussy Island, appears to have gone from collaborators to romantic partners.

Despite fueling dating rumors at the beginning of the year, their latest hangouts seem to confirm that they have chemistry on and off the screen.

So how does Jenna feel about her ex-husband's new romance? A source exclusively tells E! News that the former World of Dance host stays out of Channing's personal life.

"Jenna doesn't get involved in who he dates," the insider reveals, adding, "She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that."