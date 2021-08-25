How Jenna Dewan Really Feels About Channing Tatum's Romance With Zoë Kravitz

When it comes to Channing Tatum's love life, Jenna Dewan isn't going to step up, or rather, step in.
The Magic Mike XXL actor and Zoë Kravitz recently set the internet ablaze when they were spotted on several cozy outings in New York City. The duo, who is currently working together on Zoë's directorial film debut Pussy Island, appears to have gone from collaborators to romantic partners.
Despite fueling dating rumors at the beginning of the year, their latest hangouts seem to confirm that they have chemistry on and off the screen.
So how does Jenna feel about her ex-husband's new romance? A source exclusively tells E! News that the former World of Dance host stays out of Channing's personal life.
"Jenna doesn't get involved in who he dates," the insider reveals, adding, "She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that."
According to the source, Jenna remains committed to prioritizing her family and relationship with fiancé Steve Kazee. The Resident actress shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with Channing, and baby Callum, 17 months, with Steve.
"She has very much moved on with her life with Steve and her kids," the insider explains. "Her focus is on raising kids and making sure they have everything they need."
In fact, Jenna recently gushed over her little ones on Instagram.
"All those times i worried about the age gap and if they would bond…," she captioned her post on Aug. 25, alongside a sweet snapshot of the siblings embracing. "Worrying is a waste of time and energy. Trust."
While Jenna might not meddle in Channing's personal life since they finalized their divorce in November 2019, it's clear that she's still in his corner. Earlier this month, the Witches of East End star defended him after her comments about their past relationship were "distorted."
During an interview on Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby, Jenna recalled her motherhood journey and what it was like to spend one-on-one time with her daughter while she and Channing were working on separate projects in different locations.
However, Jenna spoke out after the podcast aired to clarify her statements.
"It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter's father, something I would never do," she tweeted. "As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him."
Although Channing remained tight-lipped about the incident, there's no denying he's focused on raising Everly and taking on unique work projects, including Pussy Island.
"No one gives me a chance to play a role like this," he told Deadline about being cast in Zoë's film. "Everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things."
A source previously told E! News that their chemistry translated beyond the screen.
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoë," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."