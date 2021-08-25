Addison Rae Perfectly Responds to Shade About Her Rumored Met Gala Invite

Addison Rae put on the ultimate poker face when trolls dragged her over the alleged rumor that she's attending the 2021 Met Gala.
It's unclear where the speculation began, but in recent days, social media users have poked fun at the idea of the TikTok star attending this year's prestigious event themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." One person even imagined what it would be like if the 20-year-old were to attend Anna Wintour-helmed ball, jokingly tweeting that Lady Gaga would say to Addison, "Waitress can you get me a champagne."
The tweet went on to predict that the dancer would introduce herself, to which Lady Gaga would reply, "Okay Addison Rae get me some champagne."
Addison saw the tweet and let the "Bad Romance" singer know, "I would do anything for u."
And though Lady Gaga hasn't reacted to the meme yet, it's clear the pop star would never treat Addison that way. After all, she's the same person who literally gave a fan the jacket off her back.
Meanwhile, the guest list for the upcoming Met Gala remains unconfirmed, with even Gaga's attendance still up in the air.
The only individuals who will absolutely walk the stairs of the Met are co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Fashion icon Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Wintour are honorary co-chairs.
It wouldn't be all too surprising to see Addison at the gala however, as she's become a notable figure in the celebrity world. She counts Kourtney Kardashian as one of her best friends and is the star of Netflix's He's All That.
She's also been the subject of two Vogue videos, including its "7 Days, 7 Looks" series, and a May profile, in which she revealed that she leans on her mother for support because "there's no rule book" for celebrity newcomers.
With COVID-19 restrictions, the guest list has been significantly shortened, so, it's anyone's guess who will show up to the museum on Sept. 13.