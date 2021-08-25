Addison Rae Perfectly Responds to Shade About Her Rumored Met Gala Invite

Watch : Addison Rae Talks Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in "He's All That"

Addison Rae put on the ultimate poker face when trolls dragged her over the alleged rumor that she's attending the 2021 Met Gala.

It's unclear where the speculation began, but in recent days, social media users have poked fun at the idea of the TikTok star attending this year's prestigious event themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." One person even imagined what it would be like if the 20-year-old were to attend Anna Wintour-helmed ball, jokingly tweeting that Lady Gaga would say to Addison, "Waitress can you get me a champagne."

The tweet went on to predict that the dancer would introduce herself, to which Lady Gaga would reply, "Okay Addison Rae get me some champagne."

Addison saw the tweet and let the "Bad Romance" singer know, "I would do anything for u."

And though Lady Gaga hasn't reacted to the meme yet, it's clear the pop star would never treat Addison that way. After all, she's the same person who literally gave a fan the jacket off her back.