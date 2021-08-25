Doja Cat Set to Make Hosting Debut at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch : MTV VMAs 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Introducing MTV's newest hostess with the mostess!

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the cable network surprised pop culture fans when they announced Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow," the 25-year-old rapper shared on Instagram alongside the shocked face with exploding head emoji. "Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv."

According to MTV, Doja will absolutely raise the bar with another eye-catching performance. And because she's nominated in categories including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, there's a chance the Grammy nominee could walk away with some serious trophies.

The announcement comes just days after MTV revealed a star-studded list of artists who are expected to perform live at the Barclays Center in New York City. Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots are set to deliver show-stopping performances. And spoiler alert: More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.