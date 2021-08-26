Teyana Taylor Reveals Hardest Part of Recovery After Having Breast Lumps Removed

Keeping her daughters close to her heart.
Teyana Taylor underwent emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breasts during tonight's Aug. 25 episodes of We Got Love Teyana & Iman. Her physician, Dr. Altman, conducted a biopsy on Teyana's "dense" breast tissue and sent the samples out to pathology. Thankfully, everything was normal with Teyana's breasts, despite the "complicated" procedure, according to Dr. Altman.
"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," Teyana explained. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and Iman [Shumpert]."
And, Teyana's first question post-operation is about her two daughters, Rue and Junie: "When will I be able to hold my babies again?"
Since the surgery was conducted on Teyana's chest and under-arms, Dr. Altman encouraged Teyana to wait six weeks until she lifts her children.
"It's tough, I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much," Teyana said in a confessional during her week-long recovery away from her family.
She noted, "I think that's probably the longest I've been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."
Teyana is later welcomed back home in Atlanta with a sweet celebration of her clean bill of health. "I love you Mommy!" mini-me daughter Junie squealed as she handed Teyana a homemade card and a bouquet of flowers.
"Oh my gosh, it's so great to see them right now because honestly this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it's very seldom that we're apart," Teyana opened up. "Junie is so loving and caring."
Yet, Teyana was hesitant to hold six-month-old Rue due to her soreness. "Rue don't understand what's going on," Teyana joked. "She's like, 'Pick me up, hello, what are you doing?' I can't do any tight hugs. I don't even know if I'm going to last six weeks."
While Teyana's chronic condition made her pregnancies complicated—and presumably caused her current lumps—the mother of two knows it was all worth it for her family.
"I don't regret anything," the choreographer explained. "I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it's crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women."
She added, "It's been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcome it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative."
